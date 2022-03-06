State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,092 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,513 shares of company stock worth $63,497,871 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $280.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

