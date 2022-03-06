Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

