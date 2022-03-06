Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “
Shares of SCM opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.24.
About Stellus Capital Investment (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
