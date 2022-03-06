Stephen P. Griggs Purchases 32,342 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.10 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.