Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of SBT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $335.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 75,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 73,058 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

