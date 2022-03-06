stETH (STETH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06778523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,371.63 or 1.00030189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048687 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

