Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €16.68 ($18.74) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($32.79).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.56 ($29.85).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

