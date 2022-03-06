Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

