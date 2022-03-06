Stifel Nicolaus Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $105.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of BPMC opened at $57.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

