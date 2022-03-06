Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.17.

SFIX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,569,286 shares of company stock worth $31,397,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after buying an additional 439,266 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

