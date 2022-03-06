Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ring Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 41,888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical volume of 2,992 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 590,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 62.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 854,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 344.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,489,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $362.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.22. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.