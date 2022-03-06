Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $433.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $374.02 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day moving average is $454.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

