Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.38 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock worth $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $150.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

