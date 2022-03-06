Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Tower by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.13 and its 200 day moving average is $268.38. The company has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

