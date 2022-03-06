Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 16,292 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.