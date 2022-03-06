StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,804.6% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 193,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 183,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

