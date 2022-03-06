StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.48.
About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.