StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

