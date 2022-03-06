StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FONR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of FONAR by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

