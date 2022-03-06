StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $38.45.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
