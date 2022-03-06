StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

