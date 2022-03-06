StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.