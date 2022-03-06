StockNews.com Lowers Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.