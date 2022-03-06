StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $332.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.37 and its 200 day moving average is $338.71. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $405.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NewMarket by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

