StockNews.com Upgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to “Hold”

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $37.30 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

