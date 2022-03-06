StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

