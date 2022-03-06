Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 686.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,891 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,508,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 118,427.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

