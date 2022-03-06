Stonnington Group LLC Invests $1.62 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $176.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $166.04 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.