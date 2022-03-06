Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 34,060 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Aflac by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

