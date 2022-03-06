Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 37,472 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 445.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,674,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 356,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

