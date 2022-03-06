Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

