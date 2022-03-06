Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $7.95 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

