Sujal M. Patel Buys 50,000 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $3.50 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

