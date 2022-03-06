SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 482.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

