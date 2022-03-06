Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SUN stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In other Sunoco news, Director Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

