Suresh K. Durgam Sells 3,860 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,852,000 after buying an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,003,000 after buying an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

