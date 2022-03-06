Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $9.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.70 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

NEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.51.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.