Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.77

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 627716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 110 to CHF 105 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

