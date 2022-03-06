Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

SYNH traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 552,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

