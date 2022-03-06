Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Tops $0.0435 on Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $336,255.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00091995 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

