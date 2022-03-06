Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of TAIT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.
