Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Taitron Components by 106.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

