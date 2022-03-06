Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.81

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.17, with a volume of 870723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $148,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

