Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOACU. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.