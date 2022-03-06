Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stake Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,573 shares of company stock worth $2,892,063 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

