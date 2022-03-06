Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,416,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,143. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 242.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 1,043.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after buying an additional 45,833 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 889,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

