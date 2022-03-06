Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.83.

TGT stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.95. Target has a fifty-two week low of $167.05 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

