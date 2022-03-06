TD Securities Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.57.

TSE SNC opened at C$28.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 295.26. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

