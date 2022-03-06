TD Securities Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$175.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

