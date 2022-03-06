Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) PT Lowered to €9.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($10.34) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Tecnicas Reunidas from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of TNISY stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. Tecnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of 5.10 and a twelve month high of 5.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.10.

