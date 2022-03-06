Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 552,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 143,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

