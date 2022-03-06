Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.98. 302,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

