Telos Hits Market Cap of $257.17 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Telos has a market cap of $257.17 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002450 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

