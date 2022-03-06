Telsey Advisory Group Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.25.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,146,000 after purchasing an additional 42,266 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.